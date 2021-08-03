Buster Posey Sits Out Tuesday Against Diamondbacks

Posey will get the day off, last playing in an 11-8 win over the Diamondbacks on Aug. 2, going 1-for-3 with two walks. A regular fixture in the Giants’ rotations, Posey has appeared in 69 games, slashing .329/..424/.544 with 13 home runs. He leads the team in batting average, with Brandon Crawford second, hitting .289 this season.
Curt Casali will take over catching duties for Posey Tuesday. Priced at $2,100 on FanDuel, Casali has appeared in 50 games this season, hitting .216, with a .323 OBP and four home runs.
The Giants, leading the National League West with a 67-39 record, will face the former Giant, Madison Bumgarner, who makes his 16th start of the season. With a 5-6 record, Bumgarner has a 4.87 ERA, 22% K rate, and a 1.16 WHIP.
San Francisco is a -184 road Moneyline favorite against the Diamondbacks on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 9.5-run total.
