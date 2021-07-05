Buster Posey Suffers Left Thumb Contusion

Posey was removed from Sunday night’s game vs. the Diamondbacks, and he has officially been diagnosed with a left thumb contusion. He suffered the injury after being hit by a foul ball. He initially tried to stay in the game, but he was ultimately in too much pain. Fortunately, he was able to avoid significant injury. He’s currently listed as day-to-day, and while he’ll be out of the starting lineup on Monday, manager Gabe Kapler told reporters that he might be available off the bench.
Posey has had a renaissance at the plate in 2021. He’s been arguably the best offensive catcher in the league, posting a 166 wRC+ through his first 233 plate appearances. That puts him on pace to set a new career-high in that department. He’s also hit 12 homers this season after hitting 12 in 2018 and 2019 combined.
Posey has been a big part of the Giants’ success this season. They have jumped out to a 53-30 record to start the year, which gives them the lead in the NL West. That said, their lead has shrunk to just 0.5 games over the Dodgers, who were listed as massive favorites to win the division at the start of the year. FanGraphs now gives the Giants an 85.9% chance of making the playoffs, but the Dodgers are the favorites to win the NL West at -210 on FanDuel Sportsbook.
