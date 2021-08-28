Byron Buxton has been activated off of the injured list by the Twins
August 27George KurtzSportsGrid
The Twins have activated Byron Buton from the injured list, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer reports. Buxton had been out of the lineup since June 21 due to a finger injury. When healthy Buxton is one of the better players in the game, injuries have dogged him since he made his MLB debut.
There were rumors that the Twins could trade Buxton at the deadline as he can be a free agent after the season, and his market could be unpredictable. Some believe he may have to take a one-year make-good deal to prove to everyone that he can stay healthy for an entire season, something he hasn’t done since 2017 (140 games). Others believe some team will be willing to shell out a massive contract for his services, thinking this will be the year he will stay healthy and have an MVP season.
The Twins are just playing out the rest of this season and are taking on the Brewers tonight. Andrew Albers will start for the Twins, and the Brewers will counter with Eric Lauer. The Twins are -142 (+1.5) on the run line, +114 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 9.5, over (-108), and the under (-112). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
