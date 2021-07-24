Cale Makar signs contract extension with the Avalanche
July 24George KurtzSportsGrid
Avalanche sign Cale Makar to a six-year, $54 million contract extension, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports. Makar is one of the best young defenders in the game, and now he’s locked up for the rest of this decade. Makar is only 23 years of age and has already posted 94 points in just 101 career games. In the 2019-20 season, Makar has 12 goals and 38 seasons in 57 games, and this past season, he had eight goals and 36 assists in 44 games. The one knock on Makar would be health, as he has missed almost 30 games the past two seasons combined.
The Avalance were one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup last season but were dispatched by the Golden Knights in the second round. The Avs are once again favorites to win the cup this season as well. They have the best odds at +650 to bring home the trophy. You can find this line and the lines for all other teams at FanDuel.com.
