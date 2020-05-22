Call of Duty Analysis and Stacks for May 22nd

Vegas Odds courtesy of Bovada:

STANDINGS (Placement of teams that are on this slate)

Chicago Huntsmen – 3rd

Minnesota ROKKR- 4th

Paris Legion – 6th

OpTic Gaming Los Angeles – Tied for 7th

London Royal Ravens – Tied for 7th

Seattle Surge – Tied for 9th

New York Subliners – Tied for 9th

Los Angeles Guerillas – 12th

STACKING RULES: You can only roster three players from one team.

Top Stacks

The London Royal Ravens are in a unique spot and represent the top stack in this slate. For starters, Vegas loves London in this matchup as they’re a -300 favorite to win outright and most importantly, this series projects to have an O/U of 4.5 games. That last point is pivotal for those that are playing Call of Duty DFS as the longer a series goes, the more opportunity there is for players to generate Fantasy Points. One of our primary CPT picks for London would be Skrapz, who’s one of the team leaders in kills per game (averaging 19.9) and is priced as the 5th most expensive CPT in this slate. Wuskin and Dylan would be our other primary CPT picks for this team or they can be used as part of London stacks at FLEX. In fact, you could argue that both of these players are a bit more secure in their roles than Skrapz, which would make them better Fantasy targets. On FD, Wuskin carries an $8,900 price tag at MVP, which makes him the 16th most expensive option at MVP. The Guerillas have been awful thus far, ranking dead last in the league, but the 4.5 game O/U gives us faith that they can keep this one close. In fact, if you wanted to be contrarian, turning this into a game stack and using 1-2 LA Guerillas to bring back your London stacks makes some sense.

The only other game with a 4.5 O/U in this slate is the OpTic Gaming Los Angeles vs. Minnesota ROKKR matchup. Minnesota is a -165 favorite to win outright but this game is the most likely to go the distance in our opinion. After all, OpTic Gaming is tied for 7th while Minnesota is ranked 4th in the current standings. You could make the argument for either team in this one, but our focus will be on OpTic Gaming as a primary stack. In fact, OpTic Gaming is the primary competition for London Royal for the top outright stack in this slate. Dashy is coming off a monster series in Florida, where he generated two 100 kill games (114, 109). The list of players with a higher ceiling than Dashy’s in this slate is very short. It’s likely that Dashy is the top value MVP pick on FD where he’s just $9,300 (10th highest priced MVP). His teammate, SlasheR, would be the other obvious CPT/MVP pick from this OpTic Gaming squad while Kuavo provides nice value at a FLEX spot on DK ($7,400).

Additional noteworthy plays: New York Subliners (MackMelts is just $8,200 on DK whereas on FD he’s priced fully at $10,500; he’s one of if not the top outright value play on DK. His teammate, Attach, is another strong candidate for CPT/MVP or can be used at FLEX. IF this series against Seattle can go the distance, MackMelts and Attach have slate breaking potential), Seattle Surge (entire team is under priced on FD; Octane is our favorite of the bunch and can be used as a bring back piece with New York stacks Minnesota ROKKR (Assault).