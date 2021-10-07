Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage Ruled Out Sunday vs. Jets

https://twitter.com/AroundTheNFL/status/1446185556929482773

The Falcons will head to London to take on the Jets this week, but they will be without their top two receivers. Gage will miss his second straight game due to an ankle injury, while Ridley has been ruled out for personal reasons. The Falcons will be on bye next week, so both players will hopefully return in Week 7.

With Ridley and Gage unavailable, this could be the week where Kyle Pitts finally breaks out. He was drafted as a top-five TE in fantasy leagues this offseason and is a generational prospect at the position. He checks virtually every box in terms of size, athleticism, and college production per PlayerProfiler, but he has had a quiet start to his pro career. Olamide Zaccheaus should serve as their top wide receiver, but he had just three targets last week vs. the Football Team.

Cordarrelle Patterson should also continue to serve as one of the Falcons’ top options. He’s been busy to start the year, logging at least six carries and six targets in three straight games, and he’s racked up five total touchdowns over that time frame. He’s a viable fantasy option vs. the Jets.

The Falcons are currently listed as three-point favorites vs. the Jets on FanDuel Sportsbook.