Calvin Ridley Inactive Against Panthers

Field Yates of ESPN reports Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is inactive ahead of the Week 8 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Ridley was a late scratch and is listed out because of a personal matter. Ridley last played in a 30-28 Week 7 win against the Miami Dolphins and was targeted 10 times, catching four passes for 26 yards and one touchdown. Targeted at least eight times in every game this year, Ridley also leads the receiving corps in target share, seeing 26% of quarterback Matt Ryan’s looks as part of a pass-heavy 63%/37% pass-to-run play calling split.

With Ridley out, expect additional targets to go to tight end, Kyle Pitts. Pitts, priced at $6,800 on FanDuel, has an 18% target share and was targeted eight times, catching seven passes for 163 yards in the Week 7 win. However, the Falcons receiving corps faces a tough matchup against a Panthers defense ranked ninth in pass DVOA.

Atlanta is a 2.5-point home favorite against the Panthers on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 46.5-point total.