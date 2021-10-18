Calvin Ridley Returns to Falcons Facility

Ridley missed the Falcons’ Week 5 matchup vs. the Jets in London, and the team had their bye week in Week 6. They’ll get back to action this Sunday vs. the Dolphins, and their star receiver will be back in the lineup. He returned to the Falcons’ facility on Monday, and he should step right back into the role as their top receiver. He led the team with a 27% target share and a 47% air yards share through the first four weeks.

Unfortunately, that hasn’t led to much fantasy production yet. Ridley has just one touchdown on the year and hasn’t gone for more than 80 receiving yards in any game. Still, his volume makes him an elite buy-low target. He’s averaged 17.0 expected FanDuel points per game per ProFootballFocus, which is the third-highest mark at the position. From a fantasy perspective, his actual production is significantly lower, making him the unluckiest receiver in football.

The Falcons will take the field as 2.5-point road favorites vs. the Dolphins on FanDuel Sportsbook.