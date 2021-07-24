Cam Atkinson traded by the Blue Jackets to the Flyers for Jakub Voracek

The Blue Jackets have traded Cam Atkinson to the Flyers for Jakub Voracek, Darren Dreger of TSN.CA reports. This is a straight-up one-for-one trade. Atkinson is 32-years old and has played his entire career in Columbus. His best season was in 2018-19 when he posted 41 goals and 69 points in 80 games. However, since that season, Atkinson has only scored 27 goals in 100 games. Age, injury, and the lack of offensive talent around him may have hurt Atkinson’s production.

As for Voracek, he has always been a better setup man than a goal scorer. From 2012-13 season through the 2018-19 season, he averaged less than 20 goals per campaign but starting from that same season and counting last season as well; he has averaged 44 assists. The question for Voracek and Columbus will be, is Patrik Laine, the likely recipient of those passes?

The Blue Jackets seem to be in a rebuild mode as they have now moved on from Seth Jones (traded to the Blackhawks on Friday) and now Atkinson. They are considered to be +7000 to win the Stanley Cup next season. The Flyers are heading in the other direction and have made several moves this season to get them to where they want to be. Those moves include acquiring defenseman Ryan Ellis and Rasmus Ristolainen via trade and now Atkinson. Their fortunes will likely ride on the improvement of goaltender Carter Hart. They are +3000 to win the cup. You can find the lines for these two teams along with every other NHL at FanDuel.com.