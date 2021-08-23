Cam Newton Not Allowed in Patriots’ Facility Until Thursday

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1429818657958514690

Newton has been tested daily for COVID-19 during training camp, but he left the New England region this weekend for a medical appointment. The Patriots released a statement that there was a “misunderstanding about tests conducted away from NFL facilities” when he was not with the team, so he will not be able to re-enter a team building until Thursday.

That could be an important development for Mac Jones. He is competing with Newton for the starting quarterback job, and while all signs point towards Newton opening the season under center, Jones will now get essentially a full week of starter’s reps at the position. That gives him the opportunity to change the coaches’ minds before the Patriots’ Week 1 matchup vs. the Dolphins. Head coach Bill Belichick also didn’t rule out a “committee approach” at quarterback.

The Patriots will open the season at home, and they’re currently listed as 3-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.