Cam Newton Released By The Patriots

In a surprise move, the New England Patriots released quarterback Cam Newton. Before the final preseason game, Newton missed some practice time with the team. His absence was later connected to the league’s COVID-19 protocols. The Patriots even released a statement trying to clear the matter up:

Newton Is Kept Away From Team Following Violation

“On Saturday, Cam Newton traveled to a club-approved medical appointment that required him to leave the New England area,” the statement read. “He received daily COVID tests, which were all negative. Due to a misunderstanding about tests conducted away from NFL facilities, and as required by the NFL-NFLPA protocols, Cam will be subject to the five-day entry cadence process before returning to the facility. Cam will continue participating virtually in team activities and return to the club facility on Thursday, August 26.”

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network shed even further light on the statement. Per NFL rules, only unvaccinated players are subject to the five-day process for re-entry. That could only mean one thing. That Newton falls in the unvaccinated category.

Is An Unvaccinated Newton Too Big A Risk?

It’s not clear as to how many other Patriots players with possible starting jobs are unvaccinated. But maybe Bill Belichick didn’t want to deal with a key player like a quarterback testing positive. Or perhaps this was just a microcosm of a bigger issue with Newton and the team.

During the preseason, the former MVP winner completed 14-21 passes for 162 yards. He also threw for one touchdown and one interception. Whereas the rookie, Mac Jones, went 36-52 with 389 yards and one touchdown. Jones did not throw any interceptions.

Maybe that was enough for the Patriots to see to name Jones the starter.

