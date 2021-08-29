Cam Newton Starting Patriots Final Preseason Game

Bill Belichick isn’t typically one to show his cards, but it appears that Cam Newton will be starting the New England Patriots final preseason game. Jim McBridge notes that Newton is taking the first reps in warmups, meaning he will likely be under center to start.

Newton has been in a battle with first-round pick Mac Jones for the Patriots starting quarterback job. Newton has been absent from team activities after testing positive for COVID-19, adding fuel to the debate as Jones has taken starter’s reps with Newton sidelined.

This will be Newton‘s second year with the Patriots. The former MVP went 7-8 in 2020, completing 65.8% of his passes for 2,657 and throwing eight touchdowns to 10 interceptions. It’s not clear if Newton will be under center for Week 1, but a strong preseason finale could persuade Belichick to stick with him to start the regular season.

The Patriots are -3 favorites against the New York Giants, with the total set at 35.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook.