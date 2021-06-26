Cameron Payne Will Play Game 4

Cameron Payne will be active for Game 4 against the Los Angeles Clippers, although how effective he is remains to be seen. Payne played just four minutes for the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 due to a left ankle injury.
Ankle injury notwithstanding, how effective Payne is in Game 4 remains to be seen. Payne started Games 1 and 2 of this series while Chris Paul was unavailable and was reasonably productive in the opener before going off for a career-high 29 points and nine assists in Game 2.
Now that Paul is back in the lineup, he will be back handling most of the time at point guard. Paul has played at least 37 minutes in each of his last three games and is averaging 49.2 FanDuel Fantasy Points per game over his last five games. Paul has a $14,000 salary on the single-game slate at FanDuel tonight, with Payne’s salary listed at $10,500.
The Suns could force the Clippers into a tough 3-1 series deficit with a win tonight. The betting market currently has the Suns as modest +0.5 underdogs in LA.
