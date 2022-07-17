Cameron Smith Captures 2022 Open Championship

Smith rode a string of five consecutive birdies on the back nine, en route to a scintillating final-round 64 and capturing the 2022 Open Championship at St. Andrews – the first major in his young career.
Claret Jug in hand, an emotional Smith was almost at a loss for words:
“What a week,” said Smith. “First and foremost, I want to thank the team. All of their hard work, all the work we’ve done the last couple years, has really started to pay off, and this one definitely makes it worth it.”
The 28-year-old’s four-round total of 20-under 268 tied for the lowest total at a major tournament in PGA history.
Smith is also just the second Aussie to win the Open in the last 28 years.
Tied for the lead heading into Sunday, Rory McIlroy finished two strokes back in third (-18) following a disappointing 2-under 70, while Norway’s Viktor Hovland faltered, shooting 2-over 74 – tied for fourth with Tommy Fleetwood (-14).
Meanwhile, Smith’s playing partner, Cameron Young, staged his own Sunday heroics, firing a 7-under 65, including an eagle on the final hole to tie for the lead momentarily. The Aussie responded with a short birdie putt, knocking Young into second, and forcing McIlroy to eagle No. 18, which he was unable to do.
Smith needed only 12 putts on the back nine – his closing score of 30 representing the lowest in the Open’s history.
