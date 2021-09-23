Can Robby Anderson Show Out Tonight?

Let’s look at the fantasy aspect of Thursday night’s game between the Carolina Panthers and the Houston Texans. The Carolina offense has been firing on all cylinders in the first two games of the season, with Sam Darnold plugging in perfectly with the skill position players.

What’s Contributing To The Quiet Numbers For Robby Anderson?

As for the wide receiver position, D.J. Moore has been a stud for the Panthers and has provided the production they’ve expected and then some. Some of this has happened at the expense of teammate Robby Anderson whose numbers have not been in Weeks 1 and 2. The return of running back Christian McCaffrey may play a role in the lack of targets for Anderson. It will be interesting to see if head coach Matt Rhule will work a bit harder to get Anderson involved, especially if Moore is going to be getting heavy attention from opposing secondaries the rest of the way. Teams may be keying in on Anderson to nullify that speed he provides to the passing game, and you certainly saw it on display in Week 1, where Anderson had that 57-yard touchdown against the Jets. Teams don’t want to get burned like that, so they may put a safety back there to keep deep coverage of Anderson instead of just the one-on-one coverage you’ll see on Moore.

It feels like Moore’s strong start and McCaffrey’s high-volume return to the offense are what’s taking away a bit from Anderson’s production. But, in a game like tonight against the lowly Texans, it wouldn’t be surprising for someone like him to have a big game.

Carolina Panthers Vs. Houston Texans Odds

The Carolina Panthers are currently 7.5-point favorites against the Houston Texans on Thursday night, with the total set at 43.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.