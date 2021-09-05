Canadiens Acquire Christian Dvorak From Coyotes

The Montreal Canadiens moved on from Jesperi Kotkaniemi, electing not to match the Carolina Hurricanes offer sheet on their former third overall selection. The acquisition of Christian Dvorak lessened the impact of that departure. The Habs sent their first-round selection in the 2022 draft and second-round pick in the 2024 draft to the Coyotes for the young forward.

Dvorak recorded at least 31 points in each of his four full seasons in the NHL, including the COVID-19 shortened season in 2021. However, Dvorak’s underlying metrics suggest that he needs to improve his defensive abilities. Dvorak finished the season with a 46.3% Corsi rating and a 48.4% expected goals-for percentage. Those metrics should improve on a more responsible Habs’ team.

The Habs have more cap flexibility with Dvorak in the mix. The 25-year-old is under contract for the next four years with an annual cap hit of $4.45 million. That saves Montreal approximately $1.65 million relative to the Kotkaniemi offer sheet that they passed on.

The NHL regular season starts on October 12.