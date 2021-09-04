Canadiens Won’t Match Hurricanes Offer Sheet on Jesperi Kotkaniemi

One week ago, the Carolina Hurricanes signed Jesperi Kotkaniemi to an offer sheet, giving the Montreal Canadiens seven days to match the offer or let Kotkaniemi walk and receive draft picks as compensation. The Habs announced today that they would not be matching the Canes offer sheet, accepting the draft pick compensation instead.

The NHL has incremental increases in draft pick compensation based on the offer sheet amount. By signing Kotkaniemi to a $6.1 million contract, they will forfeit their first and third-round picks in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft to the Canadiens.

Kotkaniemi, a former third-overall selection, has spent the last three seasons with the Habs. KK finished with 20 points in 56 games last season, bringing his career point total up to 62 points in 171 games. His point total may be underwhelming, but the advanced metrics support that Kotkaniemi is an above-average player. Kotkaniemi finished last season with a 55.4% Corsi rating and expected goals-for percentage of 51.5% at five-on-five. He joins a talented Canes team that has made the playoffs in each of the last three seasons.

The Canes sit at +2200 on the Stanley Cup futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook. The Habs are further down at +5000.