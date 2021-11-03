Cardinals’ A.J. Green Added To Covid List

ESPN’s Field Yates reports that Cardinals‘ added wide receiver A.J. Green to the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list.

The Cardinals placed WR AJ Green on the COVID-19 list. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 3, 2021

Per league rules, Green would need to produce two negative tests taken outside a 24-hour window to be cleared for Sunday’s away game against the San Francisco 49ers. If he’s unable to play, the Cardinals’ Rondale Moore will likely benefit from additional targets.

Moore’s caught 29 passes for 327 yards in his rookie season. His best performance came in Week 2 when he caught seven passes for 114 yards and scored his only touchdown. He registered 17.4 fantasy points that week but has yet to reach double-digits in any other game thus far.

Arizona is available anywhere from a one-point underdog to a 1.5-point favorite at various sportsbooks.

Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for all your NFL action. There, you can find odds for MVP, Rookie of the Year, team futures, in addition to divisional and outright conference winners.