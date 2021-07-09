Cardinals’ Carlos Martinez (Thumb) Is Transferred to 60-Day IL

The injury woes keep coming for Carlos Martinez as the St. Louis Cardinals announced that the Dominican native will is being transferred to the 60-day injury list. Martinez has been dealing with a torn ligament in his right thumb which might require surgery. However, that decision has yet to be made, and it’s not clear how long he will be sidelined if he opts for surgery.

We have signed RHP Luis García to a free-agent contract. RHP Johan Oviedo was optioned to Memphis (AAA). To make room for García on the 40-player roster, Carlos Martínez (right thumb sprain) has been transferred to the 60-day IL. García will wear number 66. — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 9, 2021

Martinez has spent a lot of time on the IL with oblique strains, which may have even led to a shoulder injury given the kinetic nature of throwing a baseball. St. Louis even tried to use him out of the bullpen a few seasons ago to avoid any additional wear and tear on the shoulder. He’s lost about three to four mph on his velocity but can still throw at a respectable 93.8 mph. While his 6.23 ERA is concerning, his 4.76 FIP does point to some positive regression.

Luis Garcia will likely take his place in the rotation as St. Louis offered him a major league contract to pry him out of the minor leagues with the Yankees.

