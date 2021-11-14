Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins Doubtful Ahead of Week 10 Matchup

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is unlikely to play in a Week 10 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Sunday will likely be the second consecutive game Hopkins will miss because of a hamstring injury. The star wide receiver last played in a Week 8 24-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers, seeing two targets for 66 yards. Hopkins is the Cardinals’ leader in looks from quarterback Kyler Murray, responsible for a 20% target share.

With Hopkins likely out of the lineup Sunday, expect an uptick in production for A.J. Green. Green, who is priced at $5,600 on FanDuel, saw eight targets, catching five passes for 50 yards in the Week 8 loss to the Packers.

Green and the high-powered Cardinals’ offense face a Panthers defense ranked sixth in DVOA, per Football Outsiders. Arizona is a 9.5-point home favorite against the Panthers on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 43-point total.