Cardinals’ Kyler Murray Unlikely to Play Against Panthers

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is doubtful ahead of a Week 10 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1459732561773666307

Murray, who is listed as questionable with an ankle injury, is in danger of missing his second consecutive game Sunday. The star quarterback will go through pregame warmup before a decision is made related to his status.

Murray last played in a 24-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, throwing for 274 yards on 22 passes with two interceptions. With Murray likely out of the Week 10 matchup against a Carolina Panthers’ defense ranked sixth in DVOA, look for Colt McCoy to make his second start of the season. McCoy, who is priced at $6,500 on FanDuel, led the Cardinals to a 31-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9, throwing 22 passes for 249 yards and one touchdown.

The high-powered Arizona Cardinals are a 9.5-point home favorite against the Panthers on FanDuel Sportsbook in a Week 10 matchup with a 43-point total.