Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt Fired

Shildt had one year left on his contract, but the Cardinals have made the surprising decision to relieve him of his duties. Cardinals president John Mozeliak said the change is due to a “philosophical difference” in the team’s direction and that they decided internally that it would be best to separate now.

Shildt will likely earn some consideration for NL Manager of the Year given how his team closed the regular season. They rattled off a 17-game win streak, which ultimately propelled them to the second Wild Card spot. They lost to a highly talented Dodgers squad in the Wild Card game, but this season has to be considered a success.

With Shildt out, the speculation will begin on who is going to take over as the team’s manager. Expect the team to focus on a more analytically-inclined hire, but it remains to be seen if that will make a difference on their record. The Cardinals will likely be in the middle of the pack when odds for next year’s World Series open up on FanDuel Sportsbook.