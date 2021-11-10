Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s Ankle Improving, Team Thinking Long-Term

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray‘s ankle is reportedly improving, but the team is ensuring they do what is best for the long-term, per USA Today’s Tyler Dragon.

It’s not encouraging wording on Murray’s status for Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, but it makes sense for them to be precautious based on the opponent. With Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold officially ruled out for this Week 10 matchup, don’t be surprised if you see Murray sit one more week to fully recover the ankle. If the third-year quarterback doesn’t play, expect backup Colt McCoy to step in for a second straight game.

Murray has completed a league-leading 72.7 percent of his passes for 2,276 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in eight games. He has also rushed for three touchdowns on the year.

Carolina Panthers Vs. Arizona Cardinals Odds

The Arizona Cardinals are currently ten-point favorites against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday with the total set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.