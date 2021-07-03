Cardinals transfer Jack Flaherty to 60-day injured list

The Cardinals transferred Jack Flaherty from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list Saturday, MLBTradeRumors.com reports. Flaherty has been out since Memorial Day with an oblique injury. There was some optimism that he could return right after the All-Star break, but this move means the earlies that Flaherty might return to the mound for the Cardinals is in early August.

Flaherty is the ace of the starting rotation for the Cardinals, and his loss can’t be replaced. It’s one of the reasons why the Cardinals currently sit at 41-42, in fourth place, nine games behind the Brewers in the National League Central. If you’re thinking wildcard, they are 7.5 games behind the Padres and 10.5 behind the Dodgers.

The Cardinals will continue their weekend series versus the Rockies on Saturday with Wade Leblanc lined up to face Kyle Freeland. The Reds are +146 (11.5) on the run line, -104 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 12, over (-118), and the under (-104) at FanDuel.com.