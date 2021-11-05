Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins A Game-Time Decision For Sunday Vs. 49ers
November 5David.Connelly1SportsGrid
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be a game-time decision for Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers with a hamstring injury, per 98.7 Arizona Sports’s Tyler Drake.
Hopkins exited the team’s Thursday Night Football matchup in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers with the same hamstring issue but did eventually return to finish the game. Although Hopkins often misses full weeks of practice, the heightened risk of re-injury that comes with hamstrings and a lack of commitment from the team on his status is some cause for concern. It will be something to monitor as we get closer to the 4:25 p.m. ET kick-off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The five-time Pro Bowler has tallied 35 receptions on 49 targets for 486 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games this season.
Arizona Cardinals Vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds
The Arizona Cardinals are currently two-point underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday with the total set at 45.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
