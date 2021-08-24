Cardinals Yadier Molina Gets 1-Year Deal

Katie Woo of The Athletic MLB reports that Yadier Molina and the St. Louis Cardinals have agreed on a one-year extension worth $10 million. The extension is a $1 million pay raise for Molina, who was named to his 10th All-Star team this year.

The Cardinals have agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract extension with Yadier Molina, sources tell The Athletic. — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) August 24, 2021

The nine-time Gold Glove Award winner continues to produce at a high level even in his 18th season. Furthermore, Molina is batting .259 with eight home runs and 51 RBIs.

In addition, he’s only had one season that he hit below .250.

Molina also has plenty of intangibles with how well he’s able to navigate the Cardinals pitching staff. St. Louis is still fighting to get into the playoffs as it’s currently 4.5 games out of the final wild-card spot with 39 games remaining in the season.

To keep up to date with all your MLB action in the second half of the season, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.