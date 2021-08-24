Cardinals Yadier Molina Gets 1-Year Deal

Katie Woo of The Athletic MLB reports that Yadier Molina and the St. Louis Cardinals have agreed on a one-year extension worth $10 million. The extension is a $1 million pay raise for Molina, who was named to his 10th All-Star team this year.
The Cardinals have agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract extension with Yadier Molina, sources tell The Athletic.
The nine-time Gold Glove Award winner continues to produce at a high level even in his 18th season. Furthermore, Molina is batting .259 with eight home runs and 51 RBIs.
In addition, he’s only had one season that he hit below .250.
Molina also has plenty of intangibles with how well he’s able to navigate the Cardinals pitching staff. St. Louis is still fighting to get into the playoffs as it’s currently 4.5 games out of the final wild-card spot with 39 games remaining in the season.
To keep up to date with all your MLB action in the second half of the season, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.