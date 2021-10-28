Cards’ DeAndre Hopkins Status vs. Packers

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Cardinals wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), is expected to play on Thursday night against the Packers. Although the former Clemson standout is listed as questionable for the game, he’s expected to play if he makes it through his pre-game routine without any issues.

Cardinals' WR DeAndre Hopkins, listed as questionable for tonight's game vs. the Packers due to a hamstring injury, is expected to play barring any pre-game setbacks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2021

Hopkins has become a red zone monster for the Cardinals as his seven touchdowns match his highest output over the last three seasons. However, he’s often heavily covered by opposing teams and has yet to log 100 receiving yards this season.

Though that doesn’t mean he’ll come with a cheap price tag either. While it’ll cost $12,000 to add him to your daily fantasy team, it might be worth a look due to the limited options during a standalone game on Thursday night.

Arizona is as high as a 6.5-point favorite in the contest after news broke that Green Bay will be without two wide receivers, Allen Lazard and Davante Adams, for the game.

Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for all your NFL action. There, you can find odds for MVP, Rookie of the Year, team futures, in addition to divisional and outright conference winners.