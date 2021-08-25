Cards’ Kwang-Hyun Kim Back In Rotation?

Cardinals’ Kwang-Hyun Kim could return to the rotation, according to president John Mozeliak.

“Right now I do think we have innings on this roster,” Mo says, suggesting KK is likely to slide back into the rotation. So, that’s a fairly hard no on Liberatore starting for the #stlcards on Sunday. — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) August 25, 2021

St. Louis has a vacancy to fill after adding Jack Flaherty to the injury list. Flaherty’s turn to pitch would have been on Sunday so the Cardinals could recall Kim out of the bullpen to pitch in his absence.

Kim started 19 of the 20 games he featured in this season and overall is 6-6 with a 3.27 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP. The 33-year-old left-hander has used his guile and experience to pitch effectively in majors despite lacking in velocity.

The Cardinals are currently 4.5 games out of the Wild Card, so they still have something to play for during the duration of the season.

They’re currently priced at +1600 to make the playoffs.

