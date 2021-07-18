Carey Price Obtaining Specialist Opinion on Knee Injury

We’re starting to get a clearer picture of why the Montreal Canadiens felt confident not protecting Carey Price in the upcoming NHL Expansion Draft. NHL Insider Pierre LeBrun notes that Price is scheduled to see a specialist in New York regarding a knee injury that could potentially require surgery.

https://twitter.com/PierreVLeBrun/status/1416892714256375813

Price has spent his entire 14-year career with the Canadiens, most recently leading them to the Stanley Cup Final before they were vanquished by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The former All-Star has five years left on his contract at $10.5 million per season. The player-friendly contract was part of why the Habs brass felt comfortable exposing Price in the upcoming Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft. However, it’s probable that the Canadiens also weighed Seattle being unwilling to draft an injured goalie in their decision-making process.

The Kraken will pick a player from each team except the Vegas Golden Knights, ahead of their inaugural season in the NHL. Price is just one of the many talented players that have been exposed ahead of the Expansion Draft.