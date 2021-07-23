Carey Price undergoes knee surgery for the Canadiens

Carey Price of the Canadiens underwent knee surgery Friday, Renaud Lavoie of the NHL Network reports. Price was very possibly the most prominent name available heading into the Expansion Draft this past Wednesday but wasn’t selected by the Kraken. One of the reasons that the Kraken may have decided against choosing the probable Hall of Fame goaltender was this surgery. The Canadiens had put it out there that the surgery might keep Price out for months and that he also might need hip surgery to boot. Well, it ended up that Price will only be out approximately 6-8 weeks and should be ready to play with the season begins in mid-October.

The Canadiens lost in the Stanley Cup finals earlier this month to the Lightning. There will not be a rematch next season as the NHL will go back to a regular schedule and normal divisional alignment, which puts both teams in the Atlantic Division. The Canadiens are +2700 to win the cup next season.