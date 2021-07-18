Carey Price, Vladimir Tarasenko Headline List of Available Players in NHL Expansion Draft

The Seattle Kraken will join the NHL in 2021-22, but first, they need to find some players. They’ll start the process with an expansion draft, where they will be allowed to select one player from 30 of the 31 other NHL teams. The Vegas Golden Knights are the only team who is exempt from the process.
Each of the other 30 teams was allowed to protect seven forwards, three defensemen, and one goalie, which would leave the rest of the team eligible to be selected by the Kraken. Teams were also given the option to protect just eight skaters and one goalie in the case where they wanted to protect more than three defensemen.
Some big names were left unprotected by their current clubs, including Canadiens goalie Price and Blues winger Tarasenko. Price won the Hart trophy in 2014-15 — which is awarded annually to the league’s most valuable player — making him the last goaltender to win the award.
The expansion draft will get underway on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, and the Kraken are currently listed at +5000 to win the Stanley Cup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.