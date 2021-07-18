Carey Price, Vladimir Tarasenko Headline List of Available Players in NHL Expansion Draft

https://twitter.com/ryan_s_clark/status/1416764146285039624

The Seattle Kraken will join the NHL in 2021-22, but first, they need to find some players. They’ll start the process with an expansion draft, where they will be allowed to select one player from 30 of the 31 other NHL teams. The Vegas Golden Knights are the only team who is exempt from the process.

Each of the other 30 teams was allowed to protect seven forwards, three defensemen, and one goalie, which would leave the rest of the team eligible to be selected by the Kraken. Teams were also given the option to protect just eight skaters and one goalie in the case where they wanted to protect more than three defensemen.

Some big names were left unprotected by their current clubs, including Canadiens goalie Price and Blues winger Tarasenko. Price won the Hart trophy in 2014-15 — which is awarded annually to the league’s most valuable player — making him the last goaltender to win the award.

The expansion draft will get underway on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, and the Kraken are currently listed at +5000 to win the Stanley Cup on FanDuel Sportsbook.