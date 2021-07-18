Carey Price Waives No-Movement Clause Ahead of NHL Expansion Draft

Every so often in sports, we’re left with a blunder so bad that we’re left wondering, ‘What could they possibly have been thinking?’ Calling a timeout with none left, playing a shot out of the water instead of taking a drop, throwing a pass instead of running the ball from the one-yard line. All of these mishaps were looked back upon with the benefit of hindsight of what should have been done differently. The Montreal Canadiens will be hoping that leaving Carey Price unprotected in Wednesday’s NHL Expansion Draft does not require thoughtful reflection.

https://twitter.com/PierreVLeBrun/status/1416551031807385600

As reported by Pierre LeBrun, the Habs rationale is that Price’s contract is so prohibitive that no other team could possibly want it, even a newly formed team looking to acquire enough salary to get them to the salary cap floor.

Price lifted the Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Finals this season, posting a 92.4% save percentage in 22 playoff games. The former Hart Trophy winner has a 91.7% career save percentage with 108.0 goals saved above average. Price has connections to the West Coast, growing up in Anahim Lake in British Columbia, and played his junior hockey in Washington state with the Tri-City Americans.

We don’t have to look too far into the past to see what the Vegas Golden Knights accomplished in their inaugural season with an established NHL goaltender between the pipes. Fleury led the Knights all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals after being selected in the expansion draft from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Kraken listed at +5000 to win the Cup, which could be the best odds you get on them this year.