Carlos Carrasco to make another rehab start for the Mets
July 24George KurtzSportsGrid
Carlos Carrasco will make another rehab start for the Mets, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Some thought that the Mets would recall Carrasco to start either Sunday or Monday to replace Jacob deGrom, who is on the injured list, but common sense may have prevailed here. Carrasco is still recovering from a hamstring injury that has cost him all of the 2021 season. Whether or not the Mets decide to activate Carrasco for a start next weekend remains to be seen. In his last rehab start, Carrasco allowed five runs, three hits, and three walks with only one strikeout in just 1.2 innings pitched.
The Mets will take on the Blue Jays in the second of a three-game series Saturday night. The Mets shut out the Jays 3-0 but will have their work cut out for them as Hyun-Jin Ryu will be on the mound for the Jays while Taijuan Walker will take the hill for the Mets. The Mets are -170 (+1.5) on the run line, +100 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 8.5, over (-114), and the under (-106). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
