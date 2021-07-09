Carlos Carrasco to throw live bullpen for the Mets on Saturday

Carlos Carrasco will throw a live bullpen session for the Mets on Saturday, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. This will be the second such session for Carrasco, and if all goes well, he could then embark on a rehab assignment at some point next week. Carrasco has yet to pitch for the Mets this season due to a hamstring injury.

Carrasco becomes an interesting piece to the Mets puzzle this season if he can pitch and pitch well. The Mets lead the National League East and are the favorites to win the division, but their starting pitching lacks depth. Jacob deGrom may be the best SP in the game, but he has missed starts here and there due to minor injuries, the same with Marcus Stroman and Taijuan Walker. David Peterson is currently on the injured list with an oblique strain, and no one truly knows what Noah Syndergaard will bring to the table after his rehab from Tommy John surgery is complete. How well Carrasco pitches before the trade deadline will likely go a long way towards determining who the Mets will try to acquire for the stretch run.

