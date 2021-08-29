Carlos Correa Out of Astros Lineup Sunday

Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa will sit out of Sunday’s matchup against the Texas Rangers.

https://twitter.com/brianmctaggart/status/1432003976980013063

The move is a scheduled day off for Correa, who last played in the 5-2 win over the Rangers Saturday, going 1-for-5 with a home run. Correa has played 119 games this season, a regular fixture in the Astros lineup, slashing .275/.370/.479 with 20 home runs.

Aledmys Diaz will take over shortstop duties in place of Correa in Sunday’s series finale, batting sixth. Priced at $2,700 on FanDuel, Diaz, a utility infielder, has played 60 games this season, hitting .298 with a .347 OBP and seven home runs.

The Astros will look to go for the series sweep against their in-state rival Sunday, facing Taylor Hearn. Hearn will make his sixth start of the season, posting a 3-4 record, with a 4.08 ERA, 23% K rate and a 1.33 WHIP.

Houston is a -220 road Moneyline favorite against the Rangers on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a nine-run total.