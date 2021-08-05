Carlos Correa Out of Astros Lineup Thursday

Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa will sit out of Thursday’s series opener against the Minnesota Twins.

Astros lineup Thursday vs. Twins: Jose Altuve-2b Chas McCormick-cf Michael Brantley-dh Yordan Alvarez-lf Aledmys Diaz-3b Kyle Tucker-rf Martin Maldonado-1b Robel Garcia-ss Jason Castro-c LHP Framber Valdez — Danielle Lerner (@danielle_lerner) August 5, 2021

It appears Correa will have a day off Thursday, last playing in a 7-5 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday night, going 2-for-4 with a home run. This season, Correa has appeared in 99 games, slashing .272/.367/.478 with 17 home runs.

Robel Garcia will take over shortstop duties in place of Correa Thursday. A utility infielder, priced at $2,000 on FanDuel, has played 45 games this season, hitting .155 with a .200 OBP and one home run. In Wednesday’s loss to the Dodgers, Garcia played third base, going 0-for-4. He will bat eighth in Thursday’s matchup.

The Astros lead the majors in almost every offensive category, ranking first in batting average (.266), OBP (.340) and have the lowest strikeout rate (19%). They will face Griffin Jax, who will make his fourth start of the season. Jax has a 1-1 record, with a 6.41 ERA and a 19% K rate.

Houston is a -240 home Moneyline favorite against the Twins on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 9.5-run total.