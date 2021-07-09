Carlos Correa out of the starting lineup Friday for the Astros
July 9George KurtzSportsGrid
Carlos Correa is out of the starting lineup Friday for the Astros, BaseballPress.com reports. Correa is dealing with an illness, and it’s not known at this time if he could pinch-hit in the game or even return to the lineup Saturday. There could be a silver lining here as Correa went 0-11 versus the Athletics earlier this week. Robel Garcia will play shortstop and bat ninth in Correa’s absence.
Like Trevor Story and Javier Baez, Correa is a free agent after the season and will be looking for a monster contract. Correa is on pace to set a career-high in HRs (24) as he has already hit 16 long balls, and his .288 average would be his best since he hit .315 in 2017.
The Astros are hosting the Yankees on Friday as these two teams meet in Houston for the first time since the Astros eliminated the Yankees in the 2019 ALCS. Jake Odorizzi is set to start for the Astros, and he will oppose Nestor Cortes in what is likely a bullpen game for the Yankees. The Astros are +140 (-1.5) on the run line, -136 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of nine, over (-120), and the under (-102). You can find the lines for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.