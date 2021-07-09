Carlos Correa out of the starting lineup Friday for the Astros

Carlos Correa is out of the starting lineup Friday for the Astros, BaseballPress.com reports. Correa is dealing with an illness, and it’s not known at this time if he could pinch-hit in the game or even return to the lineup Saturday. There could be a silver lining here as Correa went 0-11 versus the Athletics earlier this week. Robel Garcia will play shortstop and bat ninth in Correa’s absence.

Like Trevor Story and Javier Baez, Correa is a free agent after the season and will be looking for a monster contract. Correa is on pace to set a career-high in HRs (24) as he has already hit 16 long balls, and his .288 average would be his best since he hit .315 in 2017.

The Astros are hosting the Yankees on Friday as these two teams meet in Houston for the first time since the Astros eliminated the Yankees in the 2019 ALCS. Jake Odorizzi is set to start for the Astros, and he will oppose Nestor Cortes in what is likely a bullpen game for the Yankees. The Astros are +140 (-1.5) on the run line, -136 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of nine, over (-120), and the under (-102). You can find the lines for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.