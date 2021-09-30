Carlos Hyde Inactive Thursday Against Bengals

The Jacksonville Jaguars announce running back Carlos Hyde is inactive for Thursday’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

https://twitter.com/JaguarsPR/status/1443709850085740546

Hyde is a healthy scratch for the Week 4 matchup, rushing for 44 yards on eight attempts in a Week 3 19-31 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Hyde, splitting time in the Jaguars backfield with James Robinson, is second on the team with a 31% share of the carries.

With Hyde out of the backfield, expect an additional workload for James Robinson. Priced at $6,900 on FanDuel, Robinson rushed for 88 yards on 15 carries and one touchdown. Robinson is the team leader in workload, responsible for 50% of the Jaguars’ carries.

The Jaguars have a tough matchup Thursday night, facing a Cincinnati Bengals defense ranked second in a rush DVOA, limiting the Pittsburgh Steelers to 96 yards on the ground in a 24-10 win in Week 3.

Jacksonville, looking for their first win of the season, is a 7.5-point road underdog against the Bengals on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 46.5-point total.