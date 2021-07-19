Carlos Martinez Likely Out For Season

https://twitter.com/dgoold/status/1417231112628277248

Martinez landed on the 10-day IL after jamming his thumb during an at-bat on July 5. Unfortunately for Martinez, it seems as though that injury will be of the season-ending variety. He was officially transferred to the 60-day IL before the All-Star break, and he recently underwent surgery to address the issue.

When Martinez has been healthy this season, his results have been disastrous. He’s pitched to a 6.23 ERA and 6.03 xERA through 82 1/3 innings, and he’s posted a career-low 6.23 strikeouts per nine innings. He’s also struggled with walks — he’s averaged nearly four per nine innings — so it’s not all that surprising that opposing offenses are finding success against him.

Martinez is also not the only injury that the Cardinals are dealing with. They have a host of starters and relievers currently on the IL, including Jack Flaherty, Miles Mikolas, Jordan Hicks, Dakota Hudson, and Daniel Ponce de Leon. Their depth at the position is really being tested, and they’ve fallen way behind in the playoff race. They’re 9.0 games behind the Brewers in the NL Central, and they’re 7.5 games out of a Wild Card spot. Their odds of winning the division have dipped to just +2100 on FanDuel Sportsbook.