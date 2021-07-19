Carlos Martinez Likely Out For Season

Martinez landed on the 10-day IL after jamming his thumb during an at-bat on July 5. Unfortunately for Martinez, it seems as though that injury will be of the season-ending variety. He was officially transferred to the 60-day IL before the All-Star break, and he recently underwent surgery to address the issue.
When Martinez has been healthy this season, his results have been disastrous. He’s pitched to a 6.23 ERA and 6.03 xERA through 82 1/3 innings, and he’s posted a career-low 6.23 strikeouts per nine innings. He’s also struggled with walks — he’s averaged nearly four per nine innings — so it’s not all that surprising that opposing offenses are finding success against him.
Martinez is also not the only injury that the Cardinals are dealing with. They have a host of starters and relievers currently on the IL, including Jack Flaherty, Miles Mikolas, Jordan Hicks, Dakota Hudson, and Daniel Ponce de Leon. Their depth at the position is really being tested, and they’ve fallen way behind in the playoff race. They’re 9.0 games behind the Brewers in the NL Central, and they’re 7.5 games out of a Wild Card spot. Their odds of winning the division have dipped to just +2100 on FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.