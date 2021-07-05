Carlos Martinez Suffers Bruised Right Thumb

Martinez started Sunday’s game vs. the Rockies, but he was removed during the fourth inning due to a bruised right thumb. He suffered the injury during a plate appearance vs. German Marquez. Martinez was pitching well before exiting, allowing just one run on one hit. That said, Mike Shildt told reporters after the game that the injury is minor and that Martinez is considered day-to-day. That means he should be able to make his next start.
Despite his solid showing on Sunday, Martinez has had a dreadful season. He’s pitched to a 6.23 ERA and 6.04 xERA, and his 6.23 K/9 is the lowest mark of his career.
Like Martinez, the Cardinals have had a disappointing year. They’ve limped to a 41-44 record, and they’ve been outscored by -41 runs. That puts them 10.0 games behind the Brewers in the NL Central and 8.5 games out of the wild card. They’ve dropped to +1400 to win the NL Central on FanDuel Sportsbook, but FanGraphs gives them just a 1.7% chance of qualifying for the postseason.
