Carlos Rodon Eyeing Return vs. Blue Jays

The scary part about the Chicago White Sox dominance this season is that they’ve climbed to the top of the AL Central heap while dealing with some major injuries throughout the season. White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon was a recent addition to the injured list with left shoulder fatigue but is making headway in his rehabilitation.
Rodon resumed throwing from 90 feet on Monday, saying that he’s feeling ‘very good’. The lefty appears to be targeting a return against the Toronto Blue Jays next week.
Rodon last pitched on August 7 and was placed on the 10-day injured list on August 11. That means that the earliest that he can be activated is August 21. The White Sox are in Toronto for a four-game set from August 23 to August 26.
The White Sox are getting healthy at the right time of year and, preventing any setbacks, are poised to make a run for the AL pennant. Chicago is +260 to win the AL and +600 to win it all at FanDuel Sportsbook.
