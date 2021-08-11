Carlos Rodon Placed on 10-Day IL

Rodon has been absolutely brilliant for the White Sox this season, pitching to a 2.38 ERA and 13.13 K/9 through 19 starts. Unfortunately, the team will be without his services for the next week or so. They placed Rodon on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 8, due to left shoulder fatigue. Rodon was dominant in his last outing — he racked up 11 strikeouts and allowed just two hits over five scoreless innings — so the team may just be looking to get him some rest.
Rodon was initially scheduled to pitch the Field of Dreams game in Iowa on Thursday vs. the Yankees, so the team will need to reshuffle their rotation. Lance Lynn was initially scheduled to pitch in Wednesday’s matinee vs. the Twins, but Reynaldo Lopez will draw that designation instead. That means Lynn can be pushed back to start vs. the Yankees on Thursday.
The White Sox have had an excellent season, and they’re currently listed at +600 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook.
