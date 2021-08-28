Carlos Santana is back in the starting lineup Friday for the Royals

Carlos Santana will start Friday for the Royals, BaseballPress.com reports. Santana had missed three straight games due to a hip flexor strain but has been deemed healthy and will bat cleanup and be the designated hitter for the Royals on Friday.

Santana is only batting .228 this season but does have 17 home runs, 59 RBI, and 59 runs in 124 games. He will likely return to the field and first-base once the Royals determine that the hip injury is indeed a thing of the past.

The Royals will look to put another dent in the playoff hopes for the Mariners on Friday as they look to win the first two games of this series. The Royals will start Kyle Bubic, while the Mariners will start Logan Gilbert. The Royals are -128 (+1.5) on the run line, +158 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of eight, over (-115), and the under (-105). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.