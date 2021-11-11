Carolina Panthers Sign Cam Newton

It’s official. According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the Carolina Panthers signed free-agent quarterback Cam Newton. Newton was without a team after the Patriots released him before the start of this season.

Updated for @TheAthletic: The expectation within the organization is Cam Newton will be a Panther again by this afternoon, per sources.https://t.co/IXMXvs3zki — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 11, 2021

However, the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero adds that Newton did manage to pocket $1.5 million in guaranteed money from the Patriots. His new deal is for one year with a value of up to $10 million with $4.5 million in guaranteed money along with a $1.5 million roster bonus.

Cam Newton had $1.5 million in guaranteed base salary subject to offsets from the #Patriots, so he wasn't taking a minimum deal anywhere (which is part of why he had remained unsigned). Carolina stepped up financially to bring back No. 1. https://t.co/oST8VjnpuE — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 11, 2021

Newton returns to the Panthers, a team he led to Super Bowl XLIX while winning an NFL MVP award along the way. With quarterback Sam Darnold sidelined with a shoulder injury, the former Heisman Trophy winner will likely become the Panthers starter once he’s acclimated back with the team.

