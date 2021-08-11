Carson Wentz and Quenton Nelson Trending Towards Playing Week 1

Wentz and Nelson underwent foot surgery last week, which was expected to sideline both players for 5-12 weeks. That said, the current feeling is that they will return near the beginning of that timeline. NFL insider Chris Mortensen reports that Wentz and Nelson are both trending towards being available for the season opener vs. the Seahawks.
The Colts acquired Wentz from the Eagles during the offseason, and he’s had an up-and-down career. He was one of the MVP favorites before getting injured in 2017 — a season where the Eagles won the Super Bowl with backup QB Nick Foles — but he was an unmitigated disaster last year. Playing behind a paper-mâché offensive line, Wentz finished with an abysmal 15 interceptions and 10 fumbles in just 12 games.
There is optimism that Wentz will find his old form in Indianapolis, and he’ll certainly have better blocking. Their offensive line is spearheaded by Nelson, who has been a First-Team All-Pro in each of his three professional seasons.
