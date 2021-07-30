Carson Wentz could miss significant time with a foot injury

This is certainly not how the Colts would have liked the Carson Wentz era to begin in Indianapolis after acquiring him in the offseason.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1421148326687293442

According to The Athletic’s Zak Keefer, the former Philadelphia Eagle felt a “twinge” in his foot before having to exit practice on Thursday. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Wentz would be seeing renowned foot specialist Robert Anderson to get a better idea of what to do next. The visit to Anderson is expected to produce some sort of timeline and whether or not Wentz will have to go under the knife. As far as NFL Insider Michael Silver sees it, that looks like a real possibility.

https://twitter.com/MikeSilver/status/1421194824540033025

The Colts traded for Wentz in the offseason, and the price tag was not cheap. Indianapolis gave up a 2021 third-round draft pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick.

Wentz played 12 games last season for the Eagles and put up 2,620 yards while throwing just 16 touchdown passes against 15 interceptions.

Don’t be surprised to see Indy pick up a veteran quarterback in the coming days with just sophomore Jacob Eason and 2021 draft pick Sam Ehlinger as their QB depth at the moment.

