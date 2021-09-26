Carson Wentz Expected to Play Week 3 Against Titans

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to play in a Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Wentz is dealing with injuries to both ankles sustained during the Colts’ 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Wentz threw for 247 yards and one touchdown in the loss, completing 64% of his pass attempts.

A member of the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2020 season, Wentz threw for more than 2,600 yards and 16 touchdowns in 12 games before being benched after rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts was named the starter to finish the season.

Rookie quarterback Jacob Eason briefly took over under-center duties in place of Wentz, throwing for 25 yards on five pass attempts. Eason is priced at $6,500 on FanDuel and should start against the Titans if Wentz cannot play because of a setback in pre-game warmups.

The Colts are a 4.5-point road underdog against the Titans on FanDuel Sportsbook in a Week 3 matchup with a 47.5-point total.