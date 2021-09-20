Carson Wentz Heading for MRI on Injured Ankle

The start of Carson Wentz’s season was in doubt after the veteran signal-caller suffered an ankle injury partway through training camp. Wentz recovered in time to start the season. Still, it appears that his rehabilitation may have gone too hastily after he suffered another ankle injury in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams.

The injury occurred as Wentz was getting flushed out of the pocket by Rams defensive end Aaron Donald. Donald tackled Wentz by the legs, rolling as the quarterback hit the turf. Wentz labored getting up after the hit, limping off the field, and remained out for the rest of the game.

After the contest, it was confirmed that Wentz would require an MRI to determine the extent of the injury.

https://twitter.com/HolderStephen/status/1439696491115843603

Wentz threw for 247 yards on 20-for-31 passing, with one touchdown and one interception in the contest. Jacob Eason came on in relief of Wentz, completing 2-of-5 pass attempts for 25 yards and an interception. Today was Eason’s first taste of regular-season action, and he could be in line for his first start next week against the Tennessee Titans.

The Colts opened as +4.5 underdogs against the Titans next week at FanDuel Sportsbook. That line could be on the move if Wentz is expected to miss the game.