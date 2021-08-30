Carson Wentz Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

https://twitter.com/TomPelissero/status/1432402821962518531

Wentz has missed most of training camp with a foot injury, but he was scheduled to return to practice this week. That said, his return hit a setback on Monday. Wentz was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, along with wide receiver Zach Pascal and center Ryan Kelly. All three players were deemed close contacts with a staff member who tested positive, so they will be eligible to return after five days as long as they continue to test negative and asymptomatic.

Quenton Nelson and Eric Fisher were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week, so the team is missing a host of key contributors at the moment. Wentz and the rest of the players on the reserve/COVID-19 list figure to be active for the Colts’ Week 1 matchup vs. the Seahawks, but there could definitely be some rust. This is Wentz’s first year with the Colts, and he hasn’t had much time to get acclimated to his new teammates.

The Colts are currently listed as 2.5-point home underdogs vs. the Seahawks in Week 1, and they’re listed at -110 to make the playoffs on FanDuel Sportsbook.