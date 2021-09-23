Carson Wentz Sidelined at Practice Thursday

https://twitter.com/zkeefer/status/1441095971350269957

Wentz is currently dealing with injuries to both his ankles, and he sat out practice again on Thursday. His left ankle sprain is of the low variety, but he’s suffering from a high ankle sprain on the right side. That’s a more severe injury, and 107.5 The Fan’s Kevin Bowen reports that the Colts are “approaching this week is if they will not have Wentz.”

If Wentz is ruled out, Jacob Eason would likely draw the start at quarterback vs. the Titans. He came on in relief of Wentz last week and was just 2-5 for 40 yards and an interception. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that the team may play both Eason and Brett Hundley if Wentz is unavailable, and Hundley took most of the first-team reps at practice on Wednesday. Hundley posted a 3-6 record as the Packers starting quarterback in 2017-18, but he does bring some athleticism to the table.

The Colts are listed as five-point road underdogs vs. the Titans on FanDuel Sportsbook.